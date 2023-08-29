Now, Naini industrial units in Prayagraj to pay house tax

The industrial units in Naini would have to pay house tax from the current fiscal year.

Prayagraj Municipal Corporation office

The Naini Industrial Area, officials believe, is equipped with essential amenities akin to those found in the rest of the city, and following delimitation it falls under the purview of this new regulation.

A notice has been sent to all industrial establishments in the Naini area by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) in this regard, said PMC officials.

Situated within the city’s newly expanded boundaries, the Naini industrial area came under focus on August 23 when the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation unveiled the proposed annual assessment rates for house taxes for the areas included in the city limits in recent times. These suggested rates are also to be enforced in the industrial sector, affecting building owners within the developed portions of this zone.

To address objections arising from the proposed per square foot annual assessment rates for house taxes in the city’s extended zone as proposed by PMC, a dedicated team will soon be formed for PMC, the officials shared.

Confirming the development, chief tax assessment officer of PMC PK Dwivedi said that a month-long window has been provided for submission of objections to the proposed house tax assessment rate by PMC. After the objections are appropriately handled, a revised and final list of annual assessment rates will be made available, he added.

Entrepreneurs based in Naini can voice their concerns about the proposed annual assessment rates for house taxes within the upcoming month.

PK Dwivedi said that entrepreneurs of Naini will have to provide details regarding the area and enclosed space of their respective units. To facilitate this, a camp would be organised in the area by PMC to allow the industrial units to take advantage of this self-declaration approach.

In case no objections are made, the municipal corporation will introduce a bill regarding house tax based on its own survey, he said.

Naini is an industrial area situated in Prayagraj district spread around over 314.57 acres. Naini has developed into major industrial centre. Some of the notable industries in Naini include Alstom, ITI Limited, Bharat Pumps and Compressors (headquarters), Areva, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

Meanwhile, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation will soon be scrutinising 15 big commercial complexes functioning in Sangam city limits. Chief tax assessment officer of PMC PK Dwivedi has identified these complexes and the scrutiny would be to ascertain whether any additional constructions have taken place within these buildings, potentially leading to amendment in their house tax assessments.

