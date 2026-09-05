Nangloi teen stabbed to death over friendship with schoolmate; 3 juveniles apprehended

NEW DELHI: A 15-year-old Class 9 student was stabbed to death in west Delhi’s Nangloi on Thursday after three boys allegedly confronted him over his friendship with a female schoolmate, police said.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the teenager was on his way to school with a few friends and the girl. (Representative photo)

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Police said they apprehended all three accused, who are juveniles, within a few hours of the incident.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the teenager was on his way to school with a few friends and the girl.

“Around 1.51pm, we received information from Sonia Hospital regarding the admission of a 15-year-old boy. A team reached the hospital and found the boy suffering from a stab wound on his right thigh. He died from excessive blood loss,” deputy commissioner of police (outer) Vikram Singh said.

According to police, three boys initially intercepted the boy and his friends. A brief altercation followed, after which the deceased and his friends left the spot and started heading back home.

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{{^usCountry}} “After around 15-20 minutes, the same three boys intercepted them again and picked another quarrel over the deceased’s friendship with the girl,” an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After around 15-20 minutes, the same three boys intercepted them again and picked another quarrel over the deceased’s friendship with the girl,” an officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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During the second confrontation, one of the boys allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the teenager in the thigh. The three accused then fled from the spot, police said.

A case of murder has been registered at Nangloi police station on charges of murder. “Teams launched an investigation and detained all three juveniles,” Singh said.

Investigators are questioning the juveniles to establish the circumstances leading to the altercation and the exact sequence of events. The knife allegedly used in the crime is also being traced, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.