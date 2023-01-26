National Voters’ Day: Young voters should cast vote, contribute to democracy: DM Lucknow

LUCKNOW To mark the 13th National Voters’ Day on January 25, a state-level programme was organised in Lucknow on Wednesday. The event was held under the theme of “Vote Jaisa Kuch Nahi, Vote Zaroor Dalenge Hum”.

In his address at the event, Lucknow’s district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said, “Young voters should fulfill their responsibility and cast vote. They should contribute to strengthening the democracy of our country. Meanwhile, authorities are working to spread awareness about the National Voters’ Day programme among young voters.”

Gangwar, who also serves as the district election officer, added, “We are encouraging people to get their voter ID cards made. Exercising franchise is the cornerstone of democracy. Every citizen should participate in the polling process.”

Speaking at the event, Ratnesh Singh, the additional chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh, threw light on the history of the Election Commission of India (ECI). He pointed out that since 2011, the commission’s foundation day is being observed as National Voters’ Day. The officer urged voters to keep three things in mind -- every voter should keep his name updated in the voter list, everyone must cast vote, and no one should cast vote under fear or pressure. “By exercising franchise rights, a voter becomes a partner in the country’s development,” he added.

In a related development, Dr Dinesh Chandra, district election officer of Bahraich, was awarded in the category of election management in the assembly elections of 2022 from Uttar Pradesh. He was felicitated at an event organised by ECI in New Delhi.

Apart from Dr Dinesh Chandra, several others -- including Chandra Prakash Singh, district election officer of Bulandshahr; Ravindra Kumar Modad, district election officer of Rampur; Pulkit Khare, district election officer of Mathura; and Anurag Patel, special secretary revenue and former district election officer of Banda -- were awarded in the innovative experiment category during the event.