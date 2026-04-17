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Navy Reservist arrested, accused of fleeing to Hong Kong after wife's body found in Virginia freezer

Navy Reservist arrested, accused of fleeing to Hong Kong after wife's body found in Virginia freezer

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:08 am IST
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NORFOLK, Va. — A man accused of fleeing to Hong Kong after his wife's body was found in a freezer in their Virginia apartment has been apprehended, authorities said.

Navy Reservist arrested, accused of fleeing to Hong Kong after wife's body found in Virginia freezer

David Varela, a 38-year-old Navy Reservist, was wanted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Lina M. Guerra, 39, who was found dead at their Norfolk apartment in February, FBI Director Kash Patel announced in a social media post. Varela had been on the run for more than two months, “but justice doesn’t forget,” he said.

Varela was returned to the United States on Wednesday and remains in California, where he faces federal charges, Norfolk police said Thursday in a news release.

A notice filed Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco states that Varela was arrested on an unlawful flight warrant and accused of fleeing to Hong Kong from Virginia to avoid prosecution for first-degree murder and concealing a dead body to prevent detection.

Homeland Security Investigations determined that Varela took a flight to Hong Kong around the day the search took place, according to the affidavit, which also noted that emergency disclosure requests from WhatsApp showed location data originating in Hong Kong.

Online court records do not list an attorney who could comment of Varela’s behalf.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Navy Reservist arrested, accused of fleeing to Hong Kong after wife's body found in Virginia freezer
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Navy Reservist arrested, accused of fleeing to Hong Kong after wife's body found in Virginia freezer
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