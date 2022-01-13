Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nawanshahr MLA gets two notices for poll code violation

The MLA has said that according to the ECI’s rulebook, ongoing development work could not be stopped, so he had given furniture to a school, so that poor kids can brave the winter weather
The notices related to table and chair distribution chair to a government school and to some streetlight equipment carrying the Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh’s photos. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 11:00 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

SBS Nagar Returning officer-cum-sub divisional magistrate, Nawanshahr, Baljinder Singh Dhillon, has sent two notices to Congress Nawanshahr MLA, Angad Singh, for alleged violation of the model code of conduct on Thursday. The incidents happended on Tuesday.

The first notice seeks his reply on the distribution of tables and chairs at government primary school in Langdoa village of the district; a flying squad team reached he spot and found three vehicles and a Toyota Innova car. The notice adds that people present on the spot told the team that the furniture was being distributed by Angad’s workers and the photo of Angad was noticed on the Innova during videography.

In the second notice, based a complaint registered on the C-Vigil app on January 12 (Wednesday), two vehicles loaded with gym equipment, electricity poles, 150 LED lights and 150 solar lights was moving in the area with Angad’s photo, pasted on electricity poles. On Tuesday, AAP candidate, Lalit Mohan Pathak and Bahujan Samaj party and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate, Nachhtar Pal, also raised the matter with the district administration and demanded fair probe and action.

MLA SUBMITS REPLIES TO RO

On the notices, Angad said he had submitted his reply before the returning officer, Nawanshahr. “According to the election commission’s rule, ongoing development work can’t be stopped. I had only sent tables and chairs for underprivileged at the Government Primary School in Langoa village, so that they are not forced to sit on the floor in this harsh winter,” he told HT.

He claimed that the SAD and the AAP leaders, in their frustration, were lodging false complaints against him.

