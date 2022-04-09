Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / NBW against UP ex-minister Yakoob Qureshi, his wife and two sons
others

NBW against UP ex-minister Yakoob Qureshi, his wife and two sons

The former UP minister and BSP leader Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum, and two sons Imran and Feroj were issued non-bailable warrants on Friday, for operating their meat factory without a license.
A local court issued the NBW and added that “when police went to arrest the accused, they were not found at their house and so the warrant notice was pasted on it (house). (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Updated on Apr 09, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByS Raju, Meerut

Non-bailable warrant (NBW) was on Friday issued against former UP minister and BSP leader Yakoob Qureshi, his wife Sanjeeda Begum and two sons Imran and Feroj in connection with the Yakoob family operating their meat factory here without licence.

Circle officer of Kotwali area Arvind Chaurasia said a local court issued the NBW and added that “when police went to arrest the accused, they were not found at their house and so the warrant notice was pasted on it (house). He said police teams were looking for the accused.

Police and other officials of law enforcement departments had raided the meat factory on March 30. The Yakoob family was charged with operating the factory despite the factory’s licence having lapsed in 2019.

The raiding party recovered 6,000 kg meat and 1,200 kg bones from the factory, which were later buried on the recommendation of a team formed to suggest ways of its disposal.

Police later issued a notice to Yakoob and gave him 24 hours to explain why he was operating his factory without licence.

RELATED STORIES

SSP of Meerut Prabhakar Choudhary Saud that they received no reply of the notice in the stipulated period of 24 hours. Meanwhile, all accused were found missing from their house, therefore, an application was moved before court to seek an NBW for their arrest.

Yakoob’s meat factory Al Faheem Metaex Pvt Limited is situated on Hapur road and it exports frozen meat to the Middle East countries.

Police had, after the raid on the meat factory, registered a case against Yakoob, his wife, two sons and 10 labourers, who were found working in the factory during the raid. The labourers were sent to the jail and search began for nabbing the Yakoob family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP