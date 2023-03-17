Nearly 2.83 lakh educated unemployed people in Gujarat: Govt tells assembly

Nearly 2.83 lakh educated people in Gujarat are registered with various employment exchanges in the state, including 2,70,922 educated unemployed and 12,219 semi-educated unemployed people in 31 districts, the state government told the assembly on Wednesday.

Bhupendra Patel, chief minister of Gujarat. (Twitter Photo)

The data was presented by Gujarat labour, skill development and employment minister Balvantsinh Rajput through written replies during the Question Hour.

Responding to questions raised by Congress MLAs on the unemployment scenario in the state, Rajput said the government has created job opportunities in the private sector for 4,40,744 people in the last one year.

As per the data shared in the assembly, Vadodara district has the highest number of unemployed persons (26,057), followed by Anand (18,525) and Ahmedabad (17,896).

In Ahmedabad, 73,917 people received employment in the private sector through government channels, followed by Vadodara (50,345) and Surat (50,072).

However, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi alleged that the numbers shared by the government are much lower than the actual scenario.

“The government has given data about employment in the private sector, but they are silent about employment in the public sector. Of the 33 districts in the state, the government offices in 26 districts for employment registration are either shut down or are under-staffed so that the grim reality of Gujarat remains hidden. The government’s directive of reserving 80% jobs for locals is conveniently overlooked. The SME (small and medium enterprises) and MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sectors are in a bad shape, and this has also impacted employment at local levels to a great extent,” Doshi said.