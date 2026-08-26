Nepal flash floods: Yogi puts Kushinagar, Maharajganj dist admns on alert

A massive flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa district on Wednesday triggered heightened vigilance across eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Kushinagar, Maharajganj and Siddharth Nagar districts, amid concerns over a possible rise in downstream river levels.

A truck and structures stand partially submerged in a thick layer of mud and debris following flash floods at Beni Ghat area, in Dhading district, Nepal, on Wednesday. (PTI)

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Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed concern over the devastation caused by the flash flood in Nepal’s Rasuwa region. He said the damage caused by the Bhote Koshi river was “extremely concerning” and prayed for the safety of those affected.

He also ordered an immediate assessment of the loss of life, livestock, and economic damage caused by heavy rainfall and lightning. He directed officers to assess the damage and provide compensation to affected families within 24 hours according to government regulations. He said officials should maintain constant communication with affected families and ensure relief and assistance.

Terming the damage caused by the severe flooding in Nepal deeply concerning, the CM directed the local administration in Maharajganj and Kushinagar to ensure all necessary preparedness measures.

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{{^usCountry}} The UP Relief Commissioner has launched a helpline—1070—for citizens from Uttar Pradesh stranded in Nepal due to the floods/tragedy or those who need assistance or wish to contact their family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UP Relief Commissioner has launched a helpline—1070—for citizens from Uttar Pradesh stranded in Nepal due to the floods/tragedy or those who need assistance or wish to contact their family members. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities have placed villages along the Narayani-Gandak river system in Kushinagar and those situated along the Rapti and Rohini rivers in Maharajganj and Siddharth Nagar under close watch. Officials are monitoring river gauges and vulnerable areas, while relief and rescue teams have been kept ready to respond to any sudden rise in water levels.

Chief engineer, irrigation department, Vikas Singh said the developments in Nepal had heightened concerns in eastern Uttar Pradesh, as water flowing downstream from Nepal could quickly affect the Gandak basin, particularly Kushinagar and Maharajganj, both of which share a border with Nepal. He said the impact was expected to be felt across a nearly 40-km stretch of the region after 10 pm.

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Singh said special generators had been deployed along the Gandak river embankments to ensure uninterrupted monitoring and emergency operations. The immediate priority, he said, was to track the movement of floodwaters towards UP and ensure that rescue and relief teams could respond promptly if water entered residential areas.

Officials from the irrigation, revenue, police and disaster management departments have been directed to remain on standby and maintain close coordination. Vulnerable villages are being closely monitored, while rescue and relief arrangements have been reviewed in anticipation of a further rise in river levels.

Kushinagar DM Mahendra Singh Tanwar said the Narayani (Gandak) river was being closely monitored. Tanwar, along with the superintendent of police, inspected vulnerable villages and reviewed the district’s flood preparedness. He said that five flood posts are already operational in the district, while officials at other locations have been directed to remain prepared for any emergency.

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District disaster management officer Gautam Gupta said officials were maintaining a close vigil in Kushinagar, Maharajganj and Siddharth Nagar, which remain vulnerable to flooding following heavy rainfall in Nepal’s catchment areas and rising levels in the Narayani-Gandak river system.

Maharajganj district magistrate Singh Sogarwal said the administration was fully prepared to handle any emergency and that the district Emergency Operations Centre had been activated. He said the Rohini river was under close observation.

Abdur Rahman