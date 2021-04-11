Nepalese help, 3 aides rob 6 lakh from MC superintendent’s house in Ludhiana

Hired just two weeks ago, a Nepalese domestic help, along with his three accomplices, held his employers captive, and robbed them of ₹6 lakh in cash and jewellery in Model Town on Saturday.

Police said the complainant, Avinash Sharma, 45, is a superintendent at Municipal Corporation’s Zone-D office.

She told the police that a Nepalese man, Mohan Kumar, was working for her for the past three months ago. However, as he had to visit his native village, he sent over Rajesh Kumar Dhami, also from Nepal, to fill in for him.

On Saturday, Sharma said she, along with her husband, Pawan Sharma, and son Deepakar Sharma were home, while Dhami was in the kitchen.

Suddenly, three Nepalese men, armed with sharpened screw drivers, barged into their house and restrained them.

While two of the masked men started turning the house upside down for valuables, another kept an eye on them.

She said Dhami never entered the scene, while the robbers fled with ₹6 lakh in cash, 100gm gold jewellery, two diamond bracelets and two diamond sets.

“It was after they left that Dhami came over and pretended that the robbers had assaulted him and tied him up with ropes. Finding his claims suspicious, I confronted him, when he also fled from the house,” Avinash told the police.

She said as per the CCTV footage, the robbers stayed inside the house for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, her gardener also turned up and rang the door bell. But the robbers did not allow her to answer the door and waited to escape till the gardener left.

A team from the Model Town police station reached the house and initiated investigation.

Assistant sub-inspector Pardeep Singh said they had registered a case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

He said the accused were captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the house, and they were working to track them down.

Easy escape

Notably, the police have no set protocol to verify the criminal record of Nepalese workers even if their employers approach them for police verification.

Verification entails writing to the Nepal government through the Union home ministry, which is a tedious process.

Besides, the Indian police simply cannot go to Nepal to arrest the accused in case they flee back by crossing the border, which often allows criminals to go scot free.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal had previously said domestic help from Nepal should be hired only with a strong reference. Employers should retain their workers’ Citizenship Card issued by the Nepal government and also click their photographs as soon as they join a new job.

Employees on the prowl

March 10: A Nepalese worker made off with ₹6 lakh from a hosiery factory after drugging the cashier and also stole his employer’s scooter in Sunder Nagar

January 27: A Nepalese domestic help stole ₹11 lakh in cash and jewellery worth ₹18 lakh from his employer’s house. The employer had not gotten his police verification done

January 2: Employed just five days ago, a domestic help decamped with ₹6 lakh in cash, and gold and diamond jewellery from the house of a hosiery unit owner in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. At the time of the incident, the owner was at his factory, while his family had gone out

October 7, 2020: A Nepalese domestic help, along with his two accomplices, stole cash and jewellery from the house of a hosiery owner in Gurdev Nagar. An elderly woman, along with another servant, aged 11, and a security guard were present at home, while the other family members had gone out for dinner when the crime was executed. The accused had sedated the security guard and injured the child

February 12, 2020: An attempt by a domestic help and his three accomplices to drug a Model Town Extension family and rob them was foiled by alert neighbours.