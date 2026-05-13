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Nepali gang decamps with gold, silver articles after tying up senior citizen couple in Hyderabad

Nepali gang decamps with gold, silver articles after tying up senior citizen couple in Hyderabad

Published on: May 13, 2026 04:53 pm IST
PTI |
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Hyderabad, A Nepali gang stole gold and silver articles after tying up a senior citizen couple in their house here, police said on Wednesday.

Nepali gang decamps with gold, silver articles after tying up senior citizen couple in Hyderabad

According to police, a Nepali couple, along with their associates, committed the crime at the house of the elderly citizens an international arbitrator and his wife, a pathologist, on May 11 night.

Police, based on preliminary investigation, said one Nepali woman, part of the gang, who emerged as the prime suspect in the dacoity was found to be a repeat offender. She was previously involved in one of the offences in the Moinabad area in 2023.

The senior citizens employed the Nepali couple last month through an agent. The prime suspect frequently visited the house.

On the pretext of celebrating a birthday party, other gang members joined the Nepali couple on May 11. They then tied the elderly couple and put them in a room even as they requested the accused not to hurt them.

Police suspect the perpetrators fled the city in a train from the Nampally railway station here.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Nepali gang decamps with gold, silver articles after tying up senior citizen couple in Hyderabad
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Nepali gang decamps with gold, silver articles after tying up senior citizen couple in Hyderabad
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