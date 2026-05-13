Hyderabad, A Nepali gang stole gold and silver articles after tying up a senior citizen couple in their house here, police said on Wednesday.

Nepali gang decamps with gold, silver articles after tying up senior citizen couple in Hyderabad

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According to police, a Nepali couple, along with their associates, committed the crime at the house of the elderly citizens an international arbitrator and his wife, a pathologist, on May 11 night.

Police, based on preliminary investigation, said one Nepali woman, part of the gang, who emerged as the prime suspect in the dacoity was found to be a repeat offender. She was previously involved in one of the offences in the Moinabad area in 2023.

The senior citizens employed the Nepali couple last month through an agent. The prime suspect frequently visited the house.

On the pretext of celebrating a birthday party, other gang members joined the Nepali couple on May 11. They then tied the elderly couple and put them in a room even as they requested the accused not to hurt them.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused are also suspected to have administered sedative-laced liquid to the couple, following which they fell unconscious. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused are also suspected to have administered sedative-laced liquid to the couple, following which they fell unconscious. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Later, they stole valuables, including gold and silver articles, besides a two-wheeler all worth ₹16.5 lakh before fleeing, a senior police official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, they stole valuables, including gold and silver articles, besides a two-wheeler all worth ₹16.5 lakh before fleeing, a senior police official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It was only on Tuesday afternoon that the pathologist managed to raise an alaram after reaching near the room's window when a passerby noticed and informed the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was only on Tuesday afternoon that the pathologist managed to raise an alaram after reaching near the room's window when a passerby noticed and informed the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police registered a case. Special teams were formed to nab the accused who are suspected to have fled out of Telangana, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police registered a case. Special teams were formed to nab the accused who are suspected to have fled out of Telangana, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident occurred even as Telangana police stepped up efforts to nab the cuplrits in the murder of the retired IPS officer's wife on May 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident occurred even as Telangana police stepped up efforts to nab the cuplrits in the murder of the retired IPS officer's wife on May 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tanuja was allegedly killed by a Nepali gang with the help of domestic help Kalpana. The culprits allegedly smothered Tanuja to death and decamped with valuables from the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tanuja was allegedly killed by a Nepali gang with the help of domestic help Kalpana. The culprits allegedly smothered Tanuja to death and decamped with valuables from the house. {{/usCountry}}

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Police suspect the perpetrators fled the city in a train from the Nampally railway station here.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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