New civic corporations for Pune metro region not off the table: Ajit Pawar

PUNE Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar hinted at the formation of new municipal corporations in the Pune metropolitan region in the near future.

On Sunday, Pawar held a meeting with the people’s representatives, officials from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and the district administration to discuss the draft Development Plan (DP) for the metropolitan region published by PMRDA.

Ajit Pawar said that valid suggestions would be incorporated in the DP. The deadline for filing suggestions and objections to the draft DP has been extended till September 15.

Pawar said that in the light of the increasing population in some areas under the metropolitan region, the formation of new municipal corporations cannot be ruled out,

Elected officials at the meeting pointed out that the draft DP should have provisions for such a possible required infrastructure, in terms of newly formed administrative units.

“There is recurring demand for a separate municipal corporation in Hadapsar. In the areas of Chakan and Rajgurungar, the population has been increasing. After some years, a separate corporation for areas around Pimpri-Chinchwad could be thought of, considering the number of industries and population in that area,” said Ajit Pawar.

Pawar mentioned that when a new administrative unit is formed space is required to build offices and other infrastructure.

“If a tehsil is converted into a district, then land has to be given for government offices, like central building, police stations. There have been suggestions in the meeting to consider these points as well in the draft DP,” said Pawar.

He said that some of the suggestions that came up in the meeting were really good and the PMRDA officials have been instructed to incorporate those in the draft DP.

PMRDA has published the draft development plan for the PMRDA region and the 23 villages recently merged into the PMC limits.