New govt medical college, hostel to come up at Dwarka

New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved the construction of a medical college and hostel at the Indira Gandhi Hospital campus in Dwarka at an estimated cost of ₹805.99 crore, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said the proposed institution will be developed in accordance with the National Medical Commission’s norms and will offer 250 MBBS seats. (Representative photo)

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The project received clearance at a recent meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with the government targeting completion by 2028, they said.

Officials said the proposed institution will be developed in accordance with the National Medical Commission’s norms and will offer 250 MBBS seats. Academic activities are expected to begin with an initial batch of 150 students.

The project will include a full-fledged medical college, separate hostels for male and female students, faculty housing and a modern academic block equipped with advanced classrooms and laboratories, officials said.

The first phase will cover the construction of the academic complex, hostels and residential quarters for faculty members. The Public Works Department will execute the construction work, while the Health and Family Welfare Department will oversee the project’s implementation.

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{{^usCountry}} Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative aims to address the growing demand for doctors in the Capital and improve healthcare services. “Making Delhi a hub of medical education is our goal,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative aims to address the growing demand for doctors in the Capital and improve healthcare services. “Making Delhi a hub of medical education is our goal,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta said the campus would be developed using modern and sustainable construction techniques. The buildings will be earthquake-resistant and energy-efficient, with features such as solar power systems and rainwater harvesting. The campus will be fully accessible to persons with disabilities, with ramps, lifts, Braille signage, and wheelchair-friendly pathways, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said the campus would be developed using modern and sustainable construction techniques. The buildings will be earthquake-resistant and energy-efficient, with features such as solar power systems and rainwater harvesting. The campus will be fully accessible to persons with disabilities, with ramps, lifts, Braille signage, and wheelchair-friendly pathways, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gupta said she has ordered strict adherence to quality standards and project timelines, adding that delays and cost overruns would not be tolerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said she has ordered strict adherence to quality standards and project timelines, adding that delays and cost overruns would not be tolerated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Recruitment of staff, procurement of equipment, university affiliation, and other operational requirements would be carried out in accordance with NMC norms, she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recruitment of staff, procurement of equipment, university affiliation, and other operational requirements would be carried out in accordance with NMC norms, she added. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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