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New govt medical college, hostel to come up at Dwarka

Delhi government approves ₹805.99 crore medical college at Indira Gandhi Hospital, aiming for 250 MBBS seats and completion by 2028.

Published on: May 08, 2026 03:20 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved the construction of a medical college and hostel at the Indira Gandhi Hospital campus in Dwarka at an estimated cost of 805.99 crore, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said the proposed institution will be developed in accordance with the National Medical Commission’s norms and will offer 250 MBBS seats. (Representative photo)

The project received clearance at a recent meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with the government targeting completion by 2028, they said.

Officials said the proposed institution will be developed in accordance with the National Medical Commission’s norms and will offer 250 MBBS seats. Academic activities are expected to begin with an initial batch of 150 students.

The project will include a full-fledged medical college, separate hostels for male and female students, faculty housing and a modern academic block equipped with advanced classrooms and laboratories, officials said.

The first phase will cover the construction of the academic complex, hostels and residential quarters for faculty members. The Public Works Department will execute the construction work, while the Health and Family Welfare Department will oversee the project’s implementation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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