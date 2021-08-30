Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / New list of district heads fans discontent in Kerala Congress
others

New list of district heads fans discontent in Kerala Congress

Party state president K Sudhakaran MP suspended former MLA K Sivadasan Nair and PCC general secretary K P Anil Kumar for criticising the reshuffle in channel discussion. Both leaders alleged the action was taken against them without a show-cause notice or explanation.
By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran and opposition leader VD Satheesan said all leaders were consulted before naming the DCC chiefs and group equations were not applied this time (ANI)

The faction-ridden Congress unit in Kerala plunged into a crisis on Sunday after the release of the list of district Congress committee (DCC) presidents. Two senior leaders were suspended from the party for airing their grievances in public, HT has learnt.

Party state president K Sudhakaran MP suspended former MLA K Sivadasan Nair and PCC general secretary K P Anil Kumar for criticising the reshuffle in channel discussion. Both leaders alleged the action was taken against them without a show-cause notice or explanation.

Former CM Oommen and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala also came out against the new list and questioned action against two leaders.

But Sudhakaran and opposition leader VD Satheesan said all leaders were consulted before naming the DCC chiefs and group equations were not applied this time. He said the list was a mix of the youth and the experienced leaders.

“Both Chandy and Chennithala were consulted and some of their recommendations were included. It is not fair for both to criticise the list now. The party is supreme not factions,” said Sudhakaran in Delhi. He even showed a diary in which he noted down names recommended by Chandy to buttress his claim. He said it was sad to hear such a claim from a senior leader like Chandy. “Our only intention is to reinvigorate the party in the state. It is an attempt towards this,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Chandy, however, reiterated his claim. “Proper consultations were not held. And disciplinary action against two leaders was not in good taste,” he said. Party MP Benny Behnan and former minister KC Joseph also criticised the list and action against leaders.

The simmering dissension in the party with the elevation of the new party president and opposition leader came out in the open with the release of the DCC list.

The party was in the grip of two senior leaders - Chandy and Chennithala - for a long time and they decided everything. The latest move is an attempt to come out of group equations and an opportunity to instil fresh blood but some of the selected, including Wayanad president ND Appachan, are old, critics point out. Struggling with Punjab and Chattisgarh infighting, the party high command has expressed serious concern over the latest revolt in the state unit.

In Pathanamthitta, black flags were hoisted at the DCC office against the elevation of new DCC president Satheesh Kochuparambhil. Strong protests surfaced in Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram also but the KPCC president said the ongoing protest was on small scale and will die down soon. But many political observers said the new list will trigger more fissures in the party. “Though it was stated a generational change, many veterans are back and the new list will create more fissures than solving any,” said political observer A Jayashankar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Charuni group farmers attack another group during rally, 15 booked

Delhi govt kicks off 10-week-long anti-dengue campaign

Karnal SP says death of farmer not linked to lathi-charge

Karnal DC comes in support of SDM Ayush Sinha
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP