New UPCC Leadership: Ajay Rai gets team of 130 office bearers; 67% members below 50 years old

LUCKNOW The newly appointed president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), Ajay Rai, has assembled a dynamic team of 130 office bearers, marking a significant transformation within the party just over three months since his appointment. Rai’s emphasis on youth empowerment is evident, with 67% of the new team falling below the age of 50.

Ajay Rai (PTI)

The Udaipur Nav Sankalp declaration by the Congress party outlines a provision to reserve 50% of organisational positions for individuals below 50 years of age. This move aligns with Rai’s vision for a more youthful and energetic leadership.

On Saturday, KC Venugopal, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), unveiled the list of the 130-member UPCC executive committee. The committee comprises 16 vice presidents, 38 general secretaries, and 76 secretaries.

In a nod to diversity and social inclusion, the new team showcases a balanced representation from various sections of society. Notably, 60% of the office bearers hail from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the Dalit community. The composition includes 23 office bearers from the Scheduled Castes, 22 from the Muslim community, 44 from OBCs, and 41 from the general category. However, gender representation remains a concern, with only four women among the 130 office bearers.

Addressing the media, UPCC president Ajay Rai expressed his optimism about the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “We will all work together and strengthen the party organisation ahead of the elections. The new committee has provided representation to all sections of society,” Rai said. Newly appointed UPCC general secretary Anil Yadav added, “Representation from all regions has been ensured, with every district now having an office bearer. Our focus will now be on increasing female representation in our frontal organisations.”