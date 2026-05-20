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New York City hotels reach labor deal before World Cup

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-NYC-HOTELS:New York City hotels reach labor deal before World Cup

Published on: May 20, 2026 10:23 pm IST
Reuters |
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By Kyoko Gasha

New York City hotels reach labor deal before World Cup

May 19 - New York City hotel operators and unions have reached an eight-year labor deal covering about 25,000 workers, averting a strike over wages, workloads and staffing levels that had threatened to disrupt the city ahead of the FIFA World Cup, the head of the Hotel Association of New York City said on Tuesday. 

Vijay Dandapani, the association’s president and chief executive, said the mood among owners was "overall positive" after weeks of negotiations, though the industry made significant concessions.

"We came a long way from where things were," Dandapani said.

While FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, was not involved in the talks, the prospect of an influx of fans raised the stakes. A union campaign had warned of a possible strike and urged visitors to avoid affected hotels.

The new pact will still add costs, though operators expect tourism demand and major events to support revenue.

"We believe strongly in the New York City market," Dandapani said, adding that the city needs to become more affordable for businesses.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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