NGB gets ‘B+’ grade from NAAC

Nehru Gram Bharati Deemed to be University or NGB(DU), Kotwa, has been awarded ‘B+’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), its vice-chancellor, Prof Rohit Ramesh, informed. NGB VC Prof Rohit Ramesh addressing media persons in Prayagraj on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Addressing media persons on Tuesday, Prof Ramesh said that the university has achieved this feat after an in-depth evaluation process including assessments of its faculty, infrastructure, and teaching system. This grade will be valid for five years. This will make it easier for the university to now get separate budgets, grants and projects, he added.

NAAC assesses institutions on set parameters including curricular aspects, teaching-learning and evaluation, research, consultancy and extension, infrastructure and learning resources, student support and progression, governance, leadership, and management, institutional values and best practices, inclusivity and social impact, stakeholder engagement as well as continuous quality improvement before awarding the grading.

NGB(DU) registrar RL Vishwakarma said that on the basis of the peer team report, grading was decided by NAAC. “Only after the grading is decided, the corresponding funds are received from the central government. After applying for the grading, a six-member NAAC team visited the institution from June 4 to 6 to inspect the campus. After this, CGPA and grades were issued. The university has got 2.62 CGPA and grade ‘B+’ now. Earlier, the university had ‘B’ grade.”