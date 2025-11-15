Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
NGT orders CPCB to examine Mahua Moitra’s complaint

ByAheli Das
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 04:04 am IST

Trinamool Congress leader and MP Mahua Moitra filed a complaint against the Union government, alleging that the project was flouting anti-pollution restrictions in Delhi

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to examine a housing project on Kasturba Gandhi Marg after Trinamool Congress leader and MP Mahua Moitra filed a complaint against the Union government, alleging that the project was flouting anti-pollution restrictions in Delhi.

According to CAQM’s guidelines, construction work (barring select government projects) remains suspended until the air quality improves in Delhi (HT PHOTO)
According to the NGT order, Moitra’s complaint stated that despite stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) being enforced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), “the housing project on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane is being carried out in blatant violation of the GRAP Stage-3 order”.

The complaint further claimed that no action had been taken in response to a complaint made to the CPCB on November 12.

“Hence, in the circumstance of the case....directing the CPCB to duly consider the complaint of the applicant, get the spot verification done, and if any violation of the GRAP order is found, take appropriate remedial action in accordance with law without any delay,” NGT stated.

According to CAQM’s guidelines, construction work (barring select government projects) remains suspended until the air quality improves in Delhi. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) on Friday was logged at 387 (very poor), after three consecutive days of severe air.

