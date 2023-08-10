NHM warns job seekers of fake recruitment ads circulating online

Lucknow Officials from National Health Mission (NHM) have issued a cautionary message to job seekers regarding fraudulent recruitment ads. These ads, fabricated by fraudsters, claim that the NHM is looking to hire 4,000 individuals for different positions. Fraudsters have even created multiple fake job websites and plastered social media with such fraudulent ads.

Speaking on the issue, NHM’s managing director, Pinki Jowel, clarified that the mission has not issued any such recruitment notices. “Any advertisement appearing on unauthorised platforms claiming such recruitment is an attempt to trap individuals into fraudulent schemes,” she cautioned. Jowel emphasised that job seekers must remain vigilant and be wary of such misleading advertisements.

Within these fraudulent postings, the scammers claim that vacancies are available for different roles, including community health workers, district coordinators, block coordinators, rural coordinators, and computer operators. The scammers lure job applicants by asserting that the monthly remuneration for these positions would range between ₹18,000 to ₹38,000.

Moreover, the sham advertisements, which have been circulating across various platforms since August 1, also exhibit fabricated letters with forged signatures. Officials from NHM Uttar Pradesh have clarified that these advertisements are entirely counterfeit and hold no affiliation with NHM. They added that any legitimate recruitments or job opportunities, if they arise, will be exclusively posted on the official NHM mission website.

