NIA asked to probe Zeliangrong leader’s murder in Manipur

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe into the abduction and murder of a Zeliangrong leader and social activist who came to attend a programme of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh last month, officials said.

Athuan Abonmai, advisor and former president of Zeliangrong Naga body, Zeliangrong Baudi, was found dead at Tamenglong, 150 kilometres west of Imphal near Pallong village after report of his abduction by unidentified miscreants in Tamenglong district on September 22. He was known to have come to attend a government programme that Biren Singh also attended.

Special secretary (home), Government of Manipur, in a press release issued on Friday said MHA (CTCR Division) issued an order in this regard on Thursday directing “the NIA to take up investigation of the aforesaid case.”

Earlier, the state home department had written to the MHA regarding the abduction and murder of Zeliangrong leader.

Meanwhile, women in Imphal staged sit-in protests at different locations on Friday demanding a high-level investigation by the NIA, suspension of DC, SP of the Tamenglong district and adequate compensation besides booking the culprits,

The newly formed Joint Action Committee (JAC) has called for a 24 hours long shutdown in the state from October 3 at midnight.

Earlier, the JAC blocked National Highways 2 and 37 - the two main supply lines of the state on Tuesday.

Abonmei had contested the state assembly polls from the Tamei seat in Tamenglong district twice earlier.