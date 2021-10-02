Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / NIA asked to probe Zeliangrong leader’s murder in Manipur
others

NIA asked to probe Zeliangrong leader’s murder in Manipur

Updated on Oct 02, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Image for representation. priyank (File photo)
By HT Correspondent

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) has asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe into the abduction and murder of a Zeliangrong leader and social activist who came to attend a programme of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh last month, officials said.

Athuan Abonmai, advisor and former president of Zeliangrong Naga body, Zeliangrong Baudi, was found dead at Tamenglong, 150 kilometres west of Imphal near Pallong village after report of his abduction by unidentified miscreants in Tamenglong district on September 22. He was known to have come to attend a government programme that Biren Singh also attended.

Special secretary (home), Government of Manipur, in a press release issued on Friday said MHA (CTCR Division) issued an order in this regard on Thursday directing “the NIA to take up investigation of the aforesaid case.”

Earlier, the state home department had written to the MHA regarding the abduction and murder of Zeliangrong leader.

Meanwhile, women in Imphal staged sit-in protests at different locations on Friday demanding a high-level investigation by the NIA, suspension of DC, SP of the Tamenglong district and adequate compensation besides booking the culprits,

RELATED STORIES

The newly formed Joint Action Committee (JAC) has called for a 24 hours long shutdown in the state from October 3 at midnight.

Earlier, the JAC blocked National Highways 2 and 37 - the two main supply lines of the state on Tuesday.

Abonmei had contested the state assembly polls from the Tamei seat in Tamenglong district twice earlier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nagaland eases more Covid-19 curbs; issues guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations

14 Myanmar nationals with fake Aadhaar cards detained in Manipur

Odisha saw record September rainfall in 14 years, farmers’ woes rise

Pala wonders why Mukul Sangma won’t take his calls
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP