Home / Cities / Others / NIA court convicts 8 in Bhopal-Ujjan train blast case, sentence on Feb 27

NIA court convicts 8 in Bhopal-Ujjan train blast case, sentence on Feb 27

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 25, 2023 12:27 AM IST

LUCKNOW The NIA court on Friday convicted eight people on charges of helping the masterminds of the Bhopal-Ujjan train blast case. The court will pronounce the quantum of the sentence on February 27.

The verdict was pronounced by additional district judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi. (HT Photo)

The convicted are -- Mohammad Faisel, Gaus Mohammad Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Atif Muzaffar, Mohammad Danish, Sayyed Mir Hussain, Asif Iqbal (alias Rocky), and Mohammed Atif (alias Atif Irani).

The verdict was pronounced by additional district judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi. The low-intensity blast, which took place on March 7, 2017, had injured 10 passengers.

After the incident, Saifullah Khan, a member of the group, was gunned down on the city outskirts in the state capital on March 7, 2017.

