NIA conducts raid in Bareilly to bust ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ terror module

LUCKNOW The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raid at the residence of one Tauhid of Aonla town area in Bareilly district on Sunday and interrogated him and his family members for around five hours.

Raids at five locations in three states were carried out. (HT Photo)

Tauhid, who is a painter by profession, was in contact with a Pakistani woman through phone. He had worked in Dubai for some time. There, he befriended some Pakistanis and through them, he came in contact with a Pakistani woman.

According to the Bareilly police, the raids were carried out at 5 am and the local police only cordoned off the house where the raid was carried out and were not involved in the operation. According to cops, Tauhid and his family members were questioned for five hours. Foreign funding is suspected in the case. The NIA, however, did not arrest Tauhid and only seized his cell phone.

Meanwhile, according to the NIA, raids were carried out at five locations in three states, including one in Bareilly, on Sunday, in connection with the ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ terror module, allegedly run by Pakistan-based suspects

According to the NIA, the raids were carried out at one location in Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), three locations in Bihar (one in Darbhanga and two in Patna), and another location in Surat (Gujarat). During the raids, incriminating material, and digital devices, including mobile phones, memory cards, SIM cards, and documents, were seized from all five locations, including Bareilly.

The case came to light after the arrest of Marghoob Ahmad Danish ‘Tahir’ of the Phulwarisharif area of Patna by the Bihar police on July 14, 2022. The NIA took over the case and registered another FIR n July 22, 2022. It filed the chargesheet against Marghoob on January 6 this year under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Marghoob was found to be a member of the Ghazwa-e-Hind module, which was operated by Pak-based operatives to radicalise youth to establish of Ghazwa-e-Hind in India, said the NIA. Investigations revealed that Marghoob was the admin of a WhatsApp Group ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ created by one Zain, a Pakistani national.

He had added several Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, and Yemeni nationals to the group intending to establish sleeper cells in the country for carrying out terrorist activities. The accused had created various social media groups of the ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ on WhatsApp, Telegram, and BiP Messenger. He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of ‘BDGhazwa-E-HindBD’ and had added Bangladeshi nationals to it.

Further investigations showed that various suspects involved in the case were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers. They were involved in propagating the idea of Ghazwa-e-Hind. The raids on Sunday in three states were conducted at the premises of these suspects across three states, said the NIA. Further investigations in the case are ongoing, said the NIA.

