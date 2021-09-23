Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Night curfew clamped in half a dozen Uttarakhand villages after leopard terror
others

Night curfew clamped in half a dozen Uttarakhand villages after leopard terror

According to forest officials and locals, a leopard pair has been sighting adjoining villages of Pithoragarh district headquarters.
By Mohan Rajput
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Image for representation. (HT FILE PHOTO)

In a bid to avoid man-animal conflict, night curfew has been clamped in half a dozen villages in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, officials said.

“Night curfew has been clamped in half a dozen villages where leopard movement has created terror. The curfew will be lifted after the movement of leopards lessens in the area and people feel safe,” said Nandan Kumar, sub-divisional magistrate, Pithoragarh.

According to forest officials and locals, a leopard pair has been sighting adjoining villages of Pithoragarh district headquarters for a long time. People of the local area have not only stopped venturing out in the evenings but also in the mornings. An eight-year-old girl was dragged and killed on Sunday in Bajeti village adjoining district headquarters.

After this incident, a cage was installed in the village and a leopard was caught on Monday. Since a pair was spotted at the time of this incident, the local administration has clamped night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am in villages where leopard movement has been reported in the past few weeks to avoid any untoward incident.

Dinesh Joshi, a forest officer from the area said, “We had intensified patrolling in areas where leopard movement has been reported. We have also been advising locals to remain indoors during the evenings. After the curfew order, we are strictly following the orders issued by the district administration.”

Many parts of the Kumaon region are facing leopard terror these days. Kumaon has six districts, and no district is left without this problem. Several persons have lost their lives or been injured in leopard attacks in recent months.

