Nine dead, 11 injured in SUV-bus collision in Gujarat’s Navsari

At least nine people were killed and 11 others injured in an SUV-bus collision, including the SUV driver, early Saturday morning in Gujarat’s Navsari district, police said.

According to the police, the SUV jumped the divider and collided with a luxury bus travelling in the opposite direction on NH-8 at Vesma near the Naaz hotel in Navsari district.

Navsari’s superintendent of police (SP) Rushikesh Upadhyay told Hindustan Times, “Nine people were killed in the horrible accident between a Fortuner car and a luxury bus. The bus was travelling from Surat to Valsad. While the car was making the reverse journey, the vehicle crossed the centre line and slammed into the luxury bus coming the other way.”

Of the nine people killed, eight were SUV occupants and one passenger from the bus, according to the police.

Police said they immediately rushed to the spot after knowing of the incident. While two were killed on the spot, six others in the SUV were pronounced dead while on their way to the hospital, police said, adding that the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Navsari.

“The driver dozed off and lost consciousness at the wheel, causing his vehicle to jump the divider and crash into the luxury bus,” the SP stated. Police have identified the SUV driver as Nitin Ghanshyam Patil, 30, of Kosmadi village in Bharuch.

According to the police, the bus had 30 occupants and almost everyone was treated for minor injuries at the Navsari Civil hospital and 11 passengers with critical injuries were taken to a private hospital in Navsari.

While the SUV occupants were all workers at Pro-Life Chemo Pharma, which has its headquarters in the Ankleshwar GIDC, the occupants of the luxury bus all hailed from Kolak Village in Valsad, police said.

Prime minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah expressed grief and condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives in the accidents.

PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.