Nine drug peddlers arrested in Chatra, brown sugar worth 20 lakh seized

Police on Friday arrested nine drug peddlers and seized nearly 300g gram of banned brown sugar worth ₹20 lakh in Chatra district.

Police also recovered ₹7.74 lakh from their possession.

Chatra superintendent of police (SP) Rishav Kumar Jha on Friday said, “Nine drug peddlers were arrested from different locations following an operation that began on an intelligence input about a man selling brown sugar in Chatra.”

Police said the seized contraband item was estimated to be worth ₹5 lakh in local market.

Police also seized an SUV, mobile sets and a bike among other things from the possession of those arrested