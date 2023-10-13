Nishad Party to launch campaign for reservation of fishing communities

LUCKNOW The Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) party, an ally within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will launch a reservation campaign in all the 18 divisions of the state.

Sanjay Nishad (HT Photo)

During a press conference held on Friday, Sanjay Nishad, the NISHAD party chief and state fisheries minister, announced that party leaders would engage with the fishing community to gather their opinions on government job reservations. Subsequently, these leaders will present a memorandum to both the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments, reflecting the collective sentiments of the people.

The Nishad Party was originally established to champion the cause of reservations for the fishing community. Their commitment to this cause remains unwavering. Sanjay Nishad emphasised the party’s demand for the inclusion of the Nishad, Majhwar, Kewat, and Mallah communities within the Scheduled Caste category, alongside securing reservations for them in government positions.

In a recent development, Sanjay Nishad brought up the reservations issue with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging the CM to engage with the Central government to rectify discrepancies made by the previous administration concerning Majhwar community reservations. He stressed the need for swift implementation of reservations.

The reservation campaign is scheduled to commence in the Gorakhpur/Basti division on October 15, culminating in the Lucknow/Kanpur division on December 1.

Throughout the campaign, the NISHAD party aims to raise awareness about the historical misleading of the fishing community by the previous SP, BSP, and Congress governments concerning reservations for sub-castes of the Majhwar and Turaisha communities. The campaign will also spotlight government schemes designed for the welfare of the fishing community.

