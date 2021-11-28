Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Nishad Raj’s statue to be installed in Varanasi: UP min
others

Nishad Raj’s statue to be installed in Varanasi: UP min

Tourism minister Neelkanth Tiwari announced this on Sunday after laying foundation of development works worth about ₹1.21 crore at Telia Nala Ghat Park.
Tourism minister Neelkanth Tiwari at a function in Telia Nala Ghat park in Varanasi on Sunday (ht photo)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 07:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government would install a statue of Nishad Raj at Telia Nala Ghat Park in Varanasi.

Tourism minister Neelkanth Tiwari announced this on Sunday after laying foundation of development works worth about 1.21 crore at Telia Nala Ghat Park. The Telia Nala Ghat is also known as the Nishad Raj Ghat.

“The Telia Nala Ghat park will be developed done in the park where we will also install a statue of Nishad Raj,” the minister said.

The minister said the park would be equipped with all the facilities.

The minister said Nishad Raj was someone who took Lord Rama across the Ganga in his boat.

“Nishad Raj’s faith and devotion is cited even today and the Telia Nala Ghat on the banks of the Ganga is dedicated to the same community in Kashi. It is also known as the Nishad Raj Ghat. Before 1980, it used to be part of Prahlad Ghat. Later, construction of Pucca Ghat was done by the irrigation department,” he said.

CAPTION:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP