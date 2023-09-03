Assam: NIT Silchar rusticates 4 students for allegedly harassing employees

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Assam’s Silchar rusticated four final-year students for allegedly harassing three grade-4 employees of the institute, said people familiar with the matter.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Assam’s Silchar (File Photo)

The alleged incident took place inside hostel-7 of the institute on July 25, and later a video of the incident also surfaced on social media.

NIT Silchar registrar KL Baishnab on September 1 issued two separate orders rusticating four final-year students and imposing a fine of Rs.10,000 on 12 students for witnessing the incident and allegedly supporting the act.

Professor Baishnab on Saturday told HT that they examined the videos of the alleged incident and identified four prime accused.

“These students will not be allowed to enter the NIT campus, and cannot attend classes or examinations for the next two semesters. 12 others were witnessing the incident but they didn’t protest, so we have issued warning against them and imposed fines,” he said.

On July 26, Rajkumar Dusad, a grade-4 employee lodged a complaint at Ghungoor police station naming seven persons, including some of the security guards as prime accused.

He said that on July 25 at midnight, some students and security guards forcibly took them inside a room in hostel-7 and tortured them suspecting them as thieves.

“They said that we stole some valuables. They tortured us, forced us to admit that we had stolen their laptop and mobile phones and recorded that,” Dusad said.

Dusad claimed they did not have any concrete proof, they did just based on suspicion.

Following the complaint, a police team visited the NIT campus on July 29 to investigate the matter and assured to take proper action.

