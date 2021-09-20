Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No active Covid cases in 31 UP districts

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 20, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Beneficiaries stand in a queue to register for the Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination drive, at Motilal Nehru Medical College, in Prayagraj recently, Of the 75 districts in the state, only eight reported fresh Covid cases during the last 24 hours (ANI Photo)

LUCKNOW There were no active cases of Covid-19 in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh while the state had been able to restrict the fresh case count to below 100 for over two months. On Monday, the state logged only 11 fresh cases, recording a decline of more than 38,000 since the peak on April 24 (38,055), said a state government spokesperson in a statement.

Of the 75 districts in the state, only eight reported fresh Covid cases during the last 24 hours and the overall recovery rate was 98.7%.

UP recorded an over 99% drop in the number of active Covid cases since its peak on April 30 (3,10,783). Currently, the stated had 194 active cases.

The state also restricted the daily case count to below 50 for nearly 40 days in a row, the statement said.

As many as 15 Covid patients were discharged post recovery, adding to the recovery count of 16,86,599 so far, it added.

Consequently, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) in Uttar Pradesh too dipped to lower than 0.01% from a high of over 16.84% in April. The test positivity rate is the percentage of samples that test positive out of the total number evaluated.

