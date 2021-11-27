No justice for dalits, women, farmers and minorities in UP: Priyanka

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the kin of the four members of a dalit family who were murdered, allegedly over a property dispute, in village Mohanganj Gohri, in Phaphamau area of Prayagraj district, on Friday.

Priyanka consoled the bereaved family members and assured them that all help possible would be extended to them.

Later, interacting with newspersons, Priyanka expressed shock and anger over the murders. She said that women in the family had told her that policemen used to mock them whenever they approached the police to take action against the accused. The police openly sided with them instead of taking action. The accused assaulted the family twice earlier but the police failed to provide security to them, she added.

Priyanka said that there is no justice for dalits, women, farmers and minorities in Uttar Pradesh. Justice is only available to those who have connections with ruling parties, industrialists and the powerful.

“I have been working in the state for two years and I have again and again witnessed that the Constitution is under threat here. I am with anyone who is denied justice and the media should also not sit silent on the harassment of dalits and repeated attempts to cause damage to the samvidhan in the state,” she added.

“The brother of the deceased, Phulchandra, is in the SSB and is posted in Naxal-infested area in Jharkhand. He is fighting for the country’s security but the family was still denied justice. The women in the family are living in terror and are scared that they may face harassment again. It is shocking that a young girl and differently-abled 10-year-old boy were killed in a brutal manner. The family was under constant threat but the officials remained silent despite the grave situation.

“The country is celebrating ‘samvidhan diwas’ but it is unfortunate that the constitution is not followed in such incidents while it is clearly written in it that justice should prevail. There is no sense in celebrating samvidhan diwas when dalits are being harassed and oppressed,” Priyanka said.

“Repeated harassment of dalits is taking place whether it is in Hathras and Agra or now in Prayagraj. I am coming again and again to meet families of persons who are subjected to harassment. We cannot sit silent on harassment of dalits anywhere and must stand with them,” she added.

During the visit, senior Congress leaders including UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, national secretary Bajirao Khade and former MLA Anugrah Narayan Singh among others accompanied Priyanka Gandhi.