others

No new Covid case in Panchkula again

At 44, Chandigarh has the highest number of Covid positive patients in the tricity, followed by Mohali with 33 and Panchkula with 21
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 03:47 AM IST
This is the eighth time in September that Panchkula has achieved the zero case milestone. The district has reported 44 Covid cases this month. (Shutterstock)

For the eighth time this month, Panchkula reported no new Covid-19 case on Saturday, while four people were found positive in Chandigarh and two in Mohali.

With this, tricity’s daily tally dropped from 10 to six in the past 24 hours.

No fresh casualty was recorded in any jurisdiction for the third straight day.

Tricity’s active cases also dropped slightly to 98 from 99 on Friday. At 44, Chandigarh has the highest number of infected patients, followed by Mohali with 33 and Panchkula with 21.

The latest infections in Chandigarh were from Sectors 46, 47, 38 and Hallomajra, and those in Mohali from Dhakoli and Mohali city.

With this, Chandigarh’s caseload has reached 65,209, of which 64,346 patients have successfully recovered, while 819 have died. Mohali’s infection count stands at 68714, including 67,618 recoveries and 1,063 deaths.

With no fresh case, Panchkula’s total cases stayed at 30,729. As many as 30,331 patients here have been cured and 377 have died.

