No progress on model roads in 34 wards of MCG in Gurugram

In 34 out of 35 municipal wards, the plan of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to construct model roads is yet to take off.

On July 31 this year, during a house meeting of the civic body, councillors and officials unanimously approved an agenda for constructing a model road in each of its 35 municipal wards to improve connectivity in these areas. However, barring ward 31, there has been little to no progress in the remaining 34 wards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Councillors said that MCG officials defer the project whenever they are approached on the matter.

“I raised the model road matter during an internal MCG meeting last month. Then I took up the matter with engineering wing officials repeatedly. On each occasion, they either deferred the project or gave a dissatisfactory response,” said Dharmbir, MCG councillor of ward 21.

Rama Rathee, councillor of ward 34, said that the model road issue is being ignored by officials.

“MCG needs to do a separate meeting with each councillor to finalise a location in their respective wards to build a model road. However, the MCG has not done any separate meeting or initiated a survey on the matter despite repeated requests of councillors. As a result, the project continues to remain on paper,” said Rathee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MCG officials said that they will be taking up the matter with ward councillors next month.

“I had decided to take up the matter of model roads last week. But due to illness, I had to defer it. I will be taking up the matter with ward councillors next month and ensure that the finalised designs for model roads cater to all aspects, especially road safety and construction materials that can support a large volume of traffic,” said TL Sharma, chief engineer, MCG.

The concept of model roads is not new for the MCG. In November 2018, under the direction of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the MCG had finalised five stretches — Hero Honda Chowk-Huda City Centre stretch via Subhash Chowk, Rajiv Chowk-Railway Station (along Old Railway Road), New Railway Road, Mahavir Chowk to Iffco Chowk, and the Sector 4/9-9A dividing road — for developing them as model roads. Exactly a year later, the MCG decided to turn the Vyapar Kendra-Gold Souk Mall stretch and two stretches around South City-1 into model roads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}