Home / Cities / Others / No records of CCTV cameras at police stations, reveals RTI
others

No records of CCTV cameras at police stations, reveals RTI

An RTI plea filed by a lawyer has revealed that there is no record of CCTV footage available in police stations of Prayagraj
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:53 PM IST
HT Image

An RTI plea filed by a lawyer has revealed that there is no record of CCTV footage available in police stations of Prayagraj.

Sunil Kumar, a lawyer at Allahabad high court said that the Supreme Court had issued instructions for compulsory installation of CCTV cameras at all police stations to ensure that complainants are not harassed inside police stations. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police has informed the Supreme Court that instructions were being followed. However, an RTI filed by him now exposes that the police is not maintaining records of footage.

The lawyer said that he asked the number of days up to which footage of cameras at police stations should be preserved compulsorily. The other query was the number of days, the police keeps the footage safe, and the third question was if the police is keeping records of 18 months on the instructions of the Supreme Court.

He was told that recordings at police stations was a policy-related question and that even the police office does not have records of all police stations. Moreover, it was said that under section 4-2 of RTI Act 2015 , questions cannot be asked in questionnaire format, the lawyer further claimed.

He further said that on October 30, 2020, Jhunsi police arrested a minor in a case of abduction. The Allahabad high court had asked the police to present CCTV footage of the date. However, the police is yet to produce the footage before the high court.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AIIMS faculty facing termination charge, quits

Minor among 2 held for molesting women while stealing their phones

As Covid cases surge, ACS asks dist officials to take strict measures

Liquor haul: After Tejashwi turns heat, police move court for arrest of minister’s brother

The lawyer claimed that he was not given satisfactory answers to his queries and even senior police officials are reluctant to answer queries despite the Supreme Court’s instructions.

Only three days back, a police constable harassed and assaulted a man at Koraon police station. The video of the incident went viral on social media following which an enquiry was instituted and action is pending against the constable concerned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP