No tie-up without written assurances on Greater Tipraland: Barman

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Deb Barma has ruled out an alliance without written assurance on the party’s main demand for a Greater Tipraland state for Tripura’s indigenous people even as the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) and Congress have sought a pre-poll tie-up.

He reiterated he would not compromise on his fight for the indigenous people and would not ally for electoral benefit.

“I do not believe in mere words of leaders. You are educated. Give us in writing what you will give to Tiprasas. If you cannot give in writing, do not try to buy me,” he said at a rally in Tripura’s Khumulwung on Monday.

He expressed concern that people talk about temples and mosques instead of hospitals and schools and about Pakistan and not Bangladesh.

“These leaders fight for the next elections while my fight is for the next generation. This is the difference between a leader and a king,” said the scion of an erstwhile royal family.

He claimed he was offered money and posts. “I will not live forever. This is my last fight for you. I will not take money or post with me. When I die, people need to say that Pradyot Kishore fought for his community....,” he said.

He urged all sections of people including Bengali, Manipuri, Buddhists, and Christians to unite or else, the state will be destroyed. “ Get united for one last fight for a Constitutional solution.”

He referred to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda’s rally at Khumulwung five months ago and said people did not attend it. He said that Tipra Motha is the only party that can resist BJP’s violence.

“No BJP people can touch our warriors. CPI(M) and Congress workers were assaulted. We can protect ourselves and can challenge also. For how long you can stay in fear? All become one. Tipra Motha can protect you.”

Barma floated his party in February 2021 after leaving Congress in 2019. Several indigenous parties have merged with the party.

