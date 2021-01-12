Noida: Police arrest prime suspect in murder of man attacked with knife while defending sister

Noida: The police have arrested a 22-year-old man who is the prime suspect in a murder case that pertains to the death of a youth in Sector 8 four days ago. The police have also recovered the weapon used in the murder.

On the night of January 8, Rambabu, 22, was attacked with a knife by two drunk men when he, along with his teenage sister were returning from finishing work at a sports factory in Sector 8. According to the police, the two drunk men had crashed with the sister who slapped one of them and asked them to move away. They tried to attack her when Rambabu intervened and was hit with a knife in his thigh. He had died due to extreme loss of blood while on the way to a Delhi hospital, the police said.

A case of murder was registered at sector 20 police station. The police had denied claims of harassment.

One of the suspects, Sarvesh Kumar, 24, was nabbed on the same day but the prime suspect, Sunny Singh, had been at large since then. Sunny, a native of Firozabad, was arrested on Monday from his house in Jhundpura village where he was currently living, said the police.

Both the suspects worked as sanitation workers for a private company, the police said.

“During questioning, Sunny revealed that he and Kumar were so inebriated that they didn’t even realize what they were doing,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer, sector 20 police station.

Sunny had used a vegetable knife to attack the victim, the police said, adding that he was produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.