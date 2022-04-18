Noted Odia music director and singer Prafulla Kar passes away

BHUBANESWAR: Noted Odia music director and writer Prafulla Kar, who gave his voice to around 70 popular Odia films, passed away at his Bhubaneswar home late Sunday night.

He was 83 and suffered from old-age-related health ailments. He is survived by his wife Manorama Kar and children Mahaprasad Kar, Sandhyadipa Kar and Mahadeep Kar.

Expressing his grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kar’s unique contribution to Oriya music and culture will make him memorable. “Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” the PM tweeted.

“I am saddened to learn of the death of the famous musician Prafulla Kar. His demise marked the end of an era in the world of Odia music. His unique musical style will forever immortalise him in the hearts of the people. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” chief minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted.

Born in 1939, Kar began singing in college days before he made his debut as a singer in 1962 with Odia film ‘Shri Shri Patita Pabana’. In 1975, he debuted as a music composer in the film ‘Mamata’ which made him a household name with each of the scores carrying his signature style. Some of the movies in which he composed music are Mamata, Batighara, Shesha Shrabana, Sindura Bindu, Bandhu Mahanti, Sati Anasuya, Balidaan and Ram Balaram. He directed music for over 60 Odia and four Bengali movies.

Be it Rupa heithiba labanyabati, Kamala desha rajakumara, Mo priya tharu kie adhika sundar or Re atman nidra parihari, Kar’s mellifluous compositions have enthralled millions of music lovers for generations.

Kar is the only Odia music director who was awarded Best Music Director in Odisha State Film Awards for a record six times. In 2004, he was awarded the prestigious Jaydev Puraskar for his contribution to Odia cinema. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in the year 2015 in the field of art.

Noted singer Laxmikant Palit said Kar’s death was a huge loss to Indian music industry. “He started his career as a singer, but later he emerged as a noted music director. His music will remain forever in the hearts of the people.”

His last rites will be performed at Puri Swarga Dwara on Monday with state honours.