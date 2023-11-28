Now, a special language kit to help school kids learn English in U.P.

PRAYAGRAJ: A unique language kit is being created to impart fluent English education to students in classes 1 to 5 across more than 1 lakh government-run primary schools spanning the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

ELTI officials displaying some of the games they have prepared for the English language kit (HT Photo)

To make the process of learning English enjoyable for children, experts from the English Language Teaching Institute (ELTI) in Prayagraj, operating under the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), UP, are diligently crafting a language kit as a teaching-learning material (TLM). This kit is expected to be introduced in schools starting from the next academic session in 2024-25, as per officials from the state’s basic education department.

The kit, featuring engaging games and tools such as the ‘ring game’ and ‘word bioscope,’ aims to facilitate English learning for over 1.25 crore school children. To illustrate the three forms of verbs, captivating games like ‘Word Bioscope’ and ‘Ring Game,’ designed to aid students in grasping compound words, along with other games like ‘Board Game,’ ‘Word-Tile Game,’ and ‘Spinning Wheel Game,’ have been developed as part of this language kit to make the learning experience enjoyable and interesting, explained Skand Shukla, the principal of ELTI-Teliyarganj in Prayagraj.

Upon completion, the kit will comprise 20 games and 10 content-rich prints. It is designed to be so engaging and user-friendly that even in the absence of a teacher, students in these primary classes can independently utilize the kit and actively participate in class activities, Shukla asserted.

However, teachers will be provided with a handbook detailing how to use the kit. The handbook is also being prepared at ELTI to ensure that students can derive maximum benefit from the language kit, added Shukla.

ELTI officials reported that their experts, through specially organised workshops under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan on their campus in Prayagraj, have nearly finalized the design of the English language kit for primary-level students. Skilled English teachers, artists, and craftsmen are actively participating in these workshops. The kit aims not only to enhance students’ vocabulary but also to familiarize them with the intricacies of the English language structure in a manner that feels light and enjoyable, according to the officials.

Benefits of the language kits:

• They offer a range of instructional activities.

• They encourage the absorption of language through games, thereby facilitating unconscious skill development and peer group learning in the classroom.

• They assist teachers in generating new ideas for teaching language through enjoyable methods.

• They make teaching and learning easy, interesting, and effective.

