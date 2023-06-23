Now, MNNIT-Allahabad to offer two new BTech courses

The lone National Institute of Technology (NIT) of Uttar Pradesh, Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad, will now offer two new BTech courses.

MNNIT campus in Prayagraj. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, the union ministry of education has given permission to MNNIT to start two BTech courses. These are BTech in engineering and computational mechanics as well as material science engineering, said institute officials.

For the new courses, admission will be taken in BTech in engineering and computational mechanics from the session 2023-24 while admission in material science engineering will be done by the institute from the next academic session (2024-25), they added.

Admission in engineering and computational mechanics has been approved to follow the admission process through the Centralised Seat Allotment Process (CSAP).

A total of 30 seats have been earmarked for this course of eight semesters. Business ethics and social values will also be taught in this course as an extra academic activity. This course has been prepared on the basis of the new National Education Policy (NEP), the officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dean (academics) of MNNIT Prof LK Mishra said that at present there is a great need for computational work. After a device is built, testing it is very important and the process is very expensive. Therefore, the use of computer simulation is increasing. This course is designed to understand the new technology of mechanics and equipment design.

The new session will witness BTech courses being offered at the institute in nine branches, electronics, mechanical, civil, electrical, computer science, biotechnology, chemical, production engineering, engineering and computational mechanics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON