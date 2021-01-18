Now, SIT files chargesheet against Punjab ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in Kotkapura firing case

Faridkot: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 police firing incidents on Monday filed a chargesheet against former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in the Kotkapura firing case.

The SIT named Saini as an accused in a supplementary chargesheet filed in the court of judicial magistrate Ekta Uppal. The court has summoned the accused for hearing on February 18. Saini was named an accused in the Kotkapura police firing case on October 10 last year.

The move comes three days after the SIT, led by inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, filed a chargesheet against Saini and IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal , who is under suspension, for the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing.

FOUR CHARGESHEETS AGAINST SEVEN ACCUSED

With this, the SIT has filed four chargesheets, including three supplementary ones against seven accused. The seven accused comprise six police officials and a former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA in the Kotkapura case. The first chargesheet was filed against former Moga senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sharma in May 2019. The second in June 2019 in which six people, including former SAD MLA Mantar Brar, Umranangal, former SSP Sharma, ADCP Paramjit Singh Pannu, then Kotkapura DSP Baljit Singh and then Kotkapura SHO Gurdeep Singh Pandher, were named as accused. In the third chargesheet, the Ranjit Singh panel report was made a part of the SIT’s chargesheet.

22 CALLS BETWEEN SAINI, UMRANANGAL ON OCT 14, 2015

The SIT had claimed in the previous chargesheets that when the firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan took place on October 14, 2015, at least 22 phone calls were exchanged between Saini and Umranangal.

The SIT claimed that its investigation had found that Umranangal was in constant touch with Saini and after getting directions from him, he told the then SSP Sharma and others to use force on the protesters. According to the chargesheet, the police action on protesters was the result of a conspiracy hatched by politicians and senior police officials.