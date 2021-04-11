Now, UP schools to stay closed till April 30, pre-scheduled exams allowed

In the wake of rising Covid cases, the state government on Sunday announced closure of all schools from classes 1 to 12 till April 30. All coaching centres across the state will also remain shut during this period. However, the pre-scheduled exams will take place.

The decision was taken by chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a Covid review meeting with senior officials. Earlier, schools were closed on March 24 till March 31. Thereafter, the closure was extended till April 11.

The decision to reopen state and private universities besides degree colleges in different districts rests with local authorities depending on the Covid situation. For instance, Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash has ordered closure of university and degree colleges till April 15.

On Saturday, the Lucknow district administration gave a few relaxations to schools by allowing them to call teachers for online classes and other administrative staff for admission and collection of fees. District inspector of schools, Lucknow, Mukesh Kumar Singh said schools were asked to follow Covid guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly.

Unaided Private Schools’ Association, Uttar Pradesh, thanked the district administration and other authorities for giving a proper guideline that school office can be reopened for administrative work and teaching staff can be called to school for online classes. Principal, in-charges and coordinators will come to schools to manage the things which cannot be managed from home.

Association’s president Anil Agarwal said, “Teaching staff will not be called to school regularly. Teachers will take online classes from their homes for the next two weeks and further decision will be taken as per the situation.”