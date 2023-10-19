Nagaland: NPF Mokokchung president in custody for killing worker, say cops

A leader of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) allegedly shot and killed one of his workers on Tuesday in Nagaland’s Mokokchung following an altercation, people familiar with the matter said.

(Representative Photo)

According to the people, NPF Mokokchung division president Moasangba Jamir shot and killed a 54-year-old man who worked at the Metsuben Farm Resort owned by Jamir in Chuchuyimpang village and later surrendered himself to the police.

After learning of the incident, Mokokchung police reached the spot and found a dead body near a fishery with an injury to his left chest, suspected to be a gunshot.

Police said that one .22 rifle and four live rounds along with three empty cases were seized from the accused at the scene.

On further inquiry, it was discovered that the man had an altercation with Jamir’s nephew under the influence of alcohol two days prior, the police said.

According to the eyewitnesses, on Tuesday, the worker approached Jamir’s house with a machete, and the duo engaged in a verbal argument. Jamir then brought out his rifle and fired three rounds, one of which hit the victim’s chest, resulting in his demise.

Police said that Jamir was then taken into custody along with the seizure of his arm and ammunition.

After a post-mortem examination of the deceased, his body was handed over to family members on Wednesday, said police.

A suo moto first information report was lodged and a regular case was registered at Mokokchung police station for further investigation, police added.

