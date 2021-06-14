Number of Covid tests in Kolhapur district to double; efforts on to break chain of infection

PUNE As most districts in Maharashtra have recorded a drop in the number of fresh Covid cases reported, curbs have been eased as per the state’s level-wise unlocking plan. Districts at level 5 have a positivity rate of less than 5%, like Pune for example.

However, in Kolhapur district Covid-19 is far from under control. Between June 6 and June 12, Kolhapur district recorded the highest positivity rate in the state, at 15.2%.

This has prompted the state government to issue a warning that even stricter curbs to contain the spread of the infection in the district are likely to be imposed.

Kolhapur, currently, falls under level 4 of restrictions set by the state administration.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state health minister Rajesh Tope held a Covid review meeting with people’s representatives and district authorities from Kolhapur on Monday.

At a press address that followed the meeting, Ajit Pawar explained the reasons behind the high number of Covid cases, and then, the decisions that will be taken to break the chain of the infection in Kolhapur.

He also warned that action will be taken against those in charge of the situation, if the scenario does not improve.

Pawar cited low testing numbers in Kolhapur as the main reason behind the rapid spread of the virus and instructed the district administration to double the number of Covid tests being conducted, from the existing 9,500-10,000 per day.

“Some positive cases are not getting identified because they are not tested, and they go roaming around with other people. Those people are getting infected. So the testing should be increased. If testing is increased then in the initial stage the number of positive cases will go up, but it is fine if for the first week cases go up. Afterwards, it will help to reduce the caseload,” said Pawar.

He also emphasised putting a maximum number of Covid patients in institutional quarantines, rather than home quarantine.

Pawar also noted the non-compliance of basic Covid norms, such as wearing of masks and social distancing, is also behind the high number of Covid cases in Kolhapur.

He asked the administration to enforce strict measures to ensure norms are followed and warned of action if the Covid situation does not improve.

“In the morning I noticed that many were not wearing masks. Some had used a handkerchief instead of the mask and if the police came into sight, then they would pull the handkerchief over the nose. From now onwards, if the situation doesn’t change then, unwillingly, we will have to take bitter decisions about those who are in charge; if they fail to deliver,” said Pawar.

After the meeting, it was also made clear that no relaxations to curbs will be allowed in Kolhapur. “Kolhapur currently is at level 4. It currently, has the highest positivity rate in Maharashtra. No relaxations will be given here. If non-compliance to rules is observed then curbs will be made even stricter,” said Pawar.

To contain the spread of the virus in the Kolhapur district, Pawar said that everyone resident will be tested in villages where Covid numbers are high.

Pawar also hinted at changing the vaccine quota for districts. “It is right that vaccination is the only way to control the Covid wave. We have decided to distribute vaccines in proportion to the population of a district. In the upcoming cabinet meeting we will discuss giving 5%-10% more vaccines to the districts where positivity rate is higher,” said Pawar.