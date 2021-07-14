Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Nurmahal man poisons son, self after wife marries again
others

Nurmahal man poisons son, self after wife marries again

Jalandhar A 36-year-old man of Nurmahal killed his five-year-old daughter by giving her poison, and subsequently, ended his life too by consuming the same substance at Pandori Jagir village of Jalandhar on Tuesday evening after his wife shared pictures of her second marriage on the social media
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Relatives attempted to get the husband, wife to patch up, but did not succeed. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Jalandhar A 36-year-old man of Nurmahal killed his five-year-old daughter by giving her poison, and subsequently, ended his life too by consuming the same substance at Pandori Jagir village of Jalandhar on Tuesday evening after his wife shared pictures of her second marriage on the social media. His son, also given poison, has survived.

Police have booked the wife of the man for abetment of suicide. They had married eight years ago, but the woman deserted her husband and child around two years ago, without taking a divorce and did not return. Both their families tried to ensure that they resume a normal life, but nothing worked.

Police said three-four days ago, the woman got married with another man and shared pictures on the social media. “Her husband was depressed and shocked at this, and consumed poison. Before doing this, he also gave poison to his two children,” a police source added. A case has been registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) at Nurmahal police station in Jalandhar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

UP Police reminds people about importance of masks, social distancing in tweets

Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch

Happy doggo slides right into netizens’ hearts via snow covered slope. Watch

Pet rat learns to stack its bowls. ‘Starting a ratstaurant?’ wonder netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP