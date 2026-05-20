26 arrested for killing man over witchcraft suspicion in Odisha’s Cuttack: Police

Police have arrested 26 villagers from Talamundali Sabarsahi in Cuttack district of Odisha, nine days after a 30-year-old man was beaten to death over suspicion of witchcraft in a nearby forest and his body was later set ablaze, police said.

Police said Behera was abducted from his residence around 11 pm on May 10

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Police said the deceased, Tikan Behera, was allegedly dragged from his home on May 10, beaten to death in a nearby forest and later burned in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The case came to light after social media posts questioned Behera’s disappearance. His father, Seta Behera, who works outside the village, filed a police complaint on Monday after failing to trace his son, police said.

“Villagers repeatedly suspected Tikan of practising witchcraft. There were altercations and disputes over the issue,” sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Athagarh Biswajit Mohanty said.

Police said Behera was abducted from his residence around 11 pm on May 10 and taken to a nearby forest, where his hands and legs were tied before he was assaulted.

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{{^usCountry}} “He died on the spot. The suspects then took the body deeper into the forest and set it on fire to erase evidence of the crime,” Mohanty said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He died on the spot. The suspects then took the body deeper into the forest and set it on fire to erase evidence of the crime,” Mohanty said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police questioned several villagers, and details of the alleged murder emerged during the interrogation of one of the suspects, identified as Alok Dehuri. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police questioned several villagers, and details of the alleged murder emerged during the interrogation of one of the suspects, identified as Alok Dehuri. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A police team later visited the forest area where the body was allegedly burned and recovered charred bones, skeletal remains and ashes believed to belong to Behera. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police team later visited the forest area where the body was allegedly burned and recovered charred bones, skeletal remains and ashes believed to belong to Behera. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the investigation was continuing and more arrests could follow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the investigation was continuing and more arrests could follow. {{/usCountry}}

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