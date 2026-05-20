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26 arrested for killing man over witchcraft suspicion in Odisha’s Cuttack: Police

Police said the deceased, Tikan Behera, was allegedly dragged from his home on May 10, beaten to death in a nearby forest and later burned in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Published on: May 20, 2026 04:58 pm IST
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
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Police have arrested 26 villagers from Talamundali Sabarsahi in Cuttack district of Odisha, nine days after a 30-year-old man was beaten to death over suspicion of witchcraft in a nearby forest and his body was later set ablaze, police said.

Police said Behera was abducted from his residence around 11 pm on May 10

Police said the deceased, Tikan Behera, was allegedly dragged from his home on May 10, beaten to death in a nearby forest and later burned in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The case came to light after social media posts questioned Behera’s disappearance. His father, Seta Behera, who works outside the village, filed a police complaint on Monday after failing to trace his son, police said.

“Villagers repeatedly suspected Tikan of practising witchcraft. There were altercations and disputes over the issue,” sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Athagarh Biswajit Mohanty said.

Police said Behera was abducted from his residence around 11 pm on May 10 and taken to a nearby forest, where his hands and legs were tied before he was assaulted.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / 26 arrested for killing man over witchcraft suspicion in Odisha’s Cuttack: Police
Home / Cities / Other Cities / 26 arrested for killing man over witchcraft suspicion in Odisha’s Cuttack: Police
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