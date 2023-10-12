Odisha Child Welfare Committee member beaten to death at her home

A woman member of the Child Welfare Committee of Odisha’s Ganjam district was allegedly beaten to death at her home on Wednesday evening, police said.

The woman was associated with several NGOs and involved in the welfare of kids affected with AIDS. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While no exact reason for the brutal murder was known immediately, it is suspected to be the fallout of a previous enmity or revenge. Police have detained the driver of the deceased on suspicion, people familiar with the matter said.

Police officials in Berhampur town said the deceased, identified as Soudamini Rath, had come home on Wednesday evening after attending a training session in Bhubaneswar for three days. “She was speaking to someone when she was attacked. The person on the other end then called up police following which our officials went to her house under Gosaninuagaon police station. She was hit with a blunt object from behind which resulted in her death,” said town police subdivisional police officer Rajib Lochan Panda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rath was associated with several NGOs and worked for the welfare of kids. She was involved in the welfare of kids affected with AIDS.

The Child Welfare Committees formed under Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act are the final authorities in disposing of cases relating to protection, treatment, development and rehabilitation of the children. They take cognizance of and receive children produced before them and reach out to such children in need of care and protection who are not in a position to be produced before the Committee. They recommend ‘fit institutions’ to the State Government for the care and protection of children and declare a child legally free for adoption.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON