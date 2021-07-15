Odisha chit fund scam: CBI arrests brothers of firm’s managing director

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two men from Jaleswar area in Balasore in connection with Odisha’s ₹2,000-crore Green Ray International chit fund case that the agency is investigating. The two men are brothers of Mir Sahiruddin, the managing director of Green Ray International who was arrested four years ago.

A CBI team conducted a raid in Jaleswar area and arrested Mir Sahimat alia Kalu and Mir Jamiruddin, both directors of the firm. Green Ray International is one of the 44 such companies being probed by the agency following a Supreme Court directive that the investigation of all chit fund cases in Odisha be transferred to the CBI.

Sahiruddin, who had been hiding in Nigeria, was arrested from Kolkata airport in February 2017 while he was allegedly trying to enter on a Bangladeshi passport. He is accused of duping nearly ₹2,000 crore from investors in Odisha and many other states on the promise of quick returns and diverting the funds to Dubai, and then Nigeria through hawala transactions.

Also Read | Odisha forest officer’s family blames his wife, boss for his death

The company promised each of its investors a monthly dividend of ₹2,000 against a fixed deposit of ₹1 lakh. Between 2011 and 2013, it managed to collect over ₹500 crore from people.

Apart from the 41 branches in Odisha, Green Ray had 67 branches in Maharashtra, Goa, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat besides its international branch in Dubai. At least 13 cases are registered against the company in Odisha under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act 1978. The Economic Offences Wing of state CID has seized 20 acres of land and more than ₹57 lakh bank deposits in the name of the firm.

Sahiruddin was first arrested by State Security Service, the primary domestic intelligence agency of Nigeria in July 2015 over suspected money laundering. Later, he managed to obtain bail. He also reportedly planned to meet Dawood Ibrahim in Dubai and had links with the underworld mafia in Mumbai, Dubai and Nigeria.