Home / Cities / Others / Odisha court sentences 30 to jail in 2008 Kandhamal riots case
others

Odisha court sentences 30 to jail in 2008 Kandhamal riots case

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A court here on Thursday sentenced 30 people to two-year jail and fined them 1,000 each in one of the cases on the 2008 Kandhamal riots in Odisha.

The court of judicial magistrate first class in Kotagarh pronounced its verdict in the case of assault of Atulya Parichha, a Christian young man of Bandapipili village of Kotgarh in September 2008. Parichha alleged that his house was attacked by a group of people. Subsequently, local police registered a case under various Sections of IPC.

Government prosecutor Sabita Samantray said one of the accused has already died while six are still missing.

In August 2008, Kandhamal witnessed one of the most violent communal riots of the state following the killing of VHP leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati by Maoists. More than 40 Hindus and Christians were killed during the riots triggered by the murder.

After the riots broke out, 828 FIRs were lodged of which 790 cases were found to be genuine. The state government set up two fast track courts which have now been disbanded and the cases are being heard by other courts in the district.

