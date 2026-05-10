Bhubaneswar, The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Sunday started a probe into the lynching of a GRP constable by a mob for allegedly attempting to rape a woman on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on May 7.

Odisha: Crime Branch begins probe into mob lynching of constable over 'attempt to rape'

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The CB took over the case a day after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi issued such an order to Odisha Police, keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter where a woman alleged to have been sexually assaulted and the victim's family demanding a 'polygraph' test of the alleged woman complainant.

Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police Ratnaprava Satpathy has been deputed for the investigation of the case at the spot, it said.

"Considering the sensitiveness of the cases registered over alleged sexual assault to the victim in public view and subsequent death of one Soumya Ranjan Swain by the mob, CID Crime Branch, Odisha, Cuttack took over the investigation by the order of the DGP, Odisha," the crime branch said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The Crime Branch SP Anirudha Routray will supervise the case for clarity and fairness of the investigation, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Crime Branch SP Anirudha Routray will supervise the case for clarity and fairness of the investigation, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister on Saturday evening ordered a Crime Branch probe into the incident. Majhi issued the direction while chairing a high-level meeting after returning from a two-day visit to Kolkata. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister on Saturday evening ordered a Crime Branch probe into the incident. Majhi issued the direction while chairing a high-level meeting after returning from a two-day visit to Kolkata. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Majhi had asked the Crime Branch to conduct a proper and thorough investigation of the incident and take strict action against the culprits. He also directed the Director General of Police to be alert and vigilant so that such incidents do not happen again anywhere in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Majhi had asked the Crime Branch to conduct a proper and thorough investigation of the incident and take strict action against the culprits. He also directed the Director General of Police to be alert and vigilant so that such incidents do not happen again anywhere in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} So far, 11 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the mob lynching of the 32-year-old man, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So far, 11 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the mob lynching of the 32-year-old man, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

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The man was beaten to death, and another person, Om Prakash Rout, was injured when around 40 people attacked them over the alleged attempt to rape a woman in the Balianta Police Station area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, the police said.

The incident took place at about 11.30 am on May 7, when two women travelling in a scooter were hit from behind by two men, Swain and his 20-year-old companion Rout, they said.

The women fell down, and Swain allegedly assaulted the two women and attempted to rape one of them. Her dress was torn, and she lost consciousness on the road, following which the local people assembled and chased the duo.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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