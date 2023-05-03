Odisha hikes compensation amount for deaths due to human-wildlife conflict
Any human being who suffers a disability of more than 60% in wild animal attack, will get a compensation of ₹2.5 lakh while others suffering disability of less than 60%, will be provided ₹1.5 lakh
The Odisha government on Wednesday increased the compensation amount for the loss of life due to human and wild animal conflict to ₹6 lakh from ₹4 lakh and ex-gratia for people suffering from grievous injury, minor injury, crop loss and property loss in the wild animal attack.
Any human being who suffers a disability of more than 60% in wild animal attack, will get a compensation of ₹2.5 lakh while others suffering disability of less than 60%, will be provided with an ex-gratia of ₹1.5 lakh as compared to the earlier ₹1 lakh.
Also Read: Action is needed to restore harmony in ‘urban jungles’
People with minor injuries will be given a compensation of ₹5,000, while free treatment and ₹10,000 aid will be provided to victims who will require a stay of a week in a hospital.
The compensation for the deaths of livestock in wild animal attacks has also been hiked.
For death of cow, buffalo, ₹37,500 will be given, while for an ox, it has been increased to ₹32,000 from the existing ₹5,000.
For loss of cereal crops, the compensation has been increased to ₹20,000 per acre from ₹10,000 per acre and for cash crops, it has been hiked to ₹25,000 from ₹12,000 per acre.
Besides, a financial assistance for partially damaged house has been increased to ₹10,000 from ₹2,000.
Likewise, the owner who house has been damaged will be provided with a new house under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana or an amount sanctioned under the scheme along with an extra ₹20,000.