Odisha hikes compensation amount for deaths due to human-wildlife conflict

The Odisha government on Wednesday increased the compensation amount for the loss of life due to human and wild animal conflict to ₹6 lakh from ₹4 lakh and ex-gratia for people suffering from grievous injury, minor injury, crop loss and property loss in the wild animal attack.

The compensation for the deaths of livestock in wild animal attacks has also been hiked. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Any human being who suffers a disability of more than 60% in wild animal attack, will get a compensation of ₹2.5 lakh while others suffering disability of less than 60%, will be provided with an ex-gratia of ₹1.5 lakh as compared to the earlier ₹1 lakh.

Also Read: Action is needed to restore harmony in ‘urban jungles’

People with minor injuries will be given a compensation of ₹5,000, while free treatment and ₹10,000 aid will be provided to victims who will require a stay of a week in a hospital.

The compensation for the deaths of livestock in wild animal attacks has also been hiked.

For death of cow, buffalo, ₹37,500 will be given, while for an ox, it has been increased to ₹32,000 from the existing ₹5,000.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For loss of cereal crops, the compensation has been increased to ₹20,000 per acre from ₹10,000 per acre and for cash crops, it has been hiked to ₹25,000 from ₹12,000 per acre.

Besides, a financial assistance for partially damaged house has been increased to ₹10,000 from ₹2,000.

Likewise, the owner who house has been damaged will be provided with a new house under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana or an amount sanctioned under the scheme along with an extra ₹20,000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON