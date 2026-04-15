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Odisha: Probe starts as 100 students fall ill, 1 die after having food at school

Odisha: Probe starts as 100 students fall ill, 1 die after having food at school

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 05:45 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar/Baripada, The revenue divisional commissioner of the central division in Odisha on Wednesday began a probe into the circumstances that led to over 100 students falling ill and one of them dying after having a meal at a government-run tribal residential school in Mayurbhanj district.

Odisha: Probe starts as 100 students fall ill, 1 die after having food at school

On Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's order, Revenue Divisional Commissioner Sudhansu Mohan Samal reached the school and interacted with the school's staff, parents and students, officials said.

Officials said the students of the Kakabandha Ashram School had complained of discomfort and fallen ill after having food items "not mentioned in the authorised menu" on Sunday morning.

Parents of the affected students claimed the children had fermented rice , mashed potatoes, and mango chutney, following which they suffered from loose motion and vomiting.

More than 100 students fell ill, and they were rushed to the local community health centre, from where 67 of them were shifted to the PMR Medical College and Hospital at Baripada in a serious state, officials said.

Betnoti Sub-Divisional Police Officer Minati Biswal said, "People beat up teachers and pelted stones at police personnel. The agitators also threw blazing bamboo sticks at the police."

About 10 police officials were injured in the clash, she said, adding that police had to resort to mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control.

"We will register a case in connection with the violence," Biswal informed.

A case has already been registered in the death of the girl based on a complaint from her mother.

The school's headteacher, Jayant Kumar Panigrahi, has been suspended on charges of negligence on duty, and the government has announced 7 lakh ex gratia to the family of the deceased student, officials said.

The BJD has formed a fact-finding team, which will visit the school and meet the family of the deceased student.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Odisha: Probe starts as 100 students fall ill, 1 die after having food at school
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Odisha: Probe starts as 100 students fall ill, 1 die after having food at school
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