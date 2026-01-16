Odisha's Sundargarh under curbs, internet snapped after clashes over ‘beef’ sale

Restrictions continued in Sundargarh town of Odisha on Friday after clashes over meat triggered tensions in the Regent Market area, with the district administration enforcing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and suspending internet services to prevent any further escalation. All schools and colleges in the town were also closed as a precautionary measure, officials said. Western Range deputy inspector general of police Brijesh Rai said the incident began over a “suspicious food item” at an individual’s residence. (AI-generated image for representation)

The restrictions were imposed after tension was reported from the Regent Market area. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 have been enforced across Sundargarh town, police said, adding that patrolling has been intensified and senior officials are closely monitoring the situation.

Tension erupted on Thursday afternoon when an agitated group, allegedly led by members of the Bajrang Dal from the Regent Market area, vandalised a meat shop near the Nari Kalyan Kendra, alleging that beef was being sold there. During the incident, the mob set a pick-up van on fire and damaged a car and a scooter, officials said.

ALSO READ | 'Beef' in buffet triggers row at Aligarh wedding; samples sent for forensic test Sundargarh Collector Subhankar Mohapatra confirmed the suspension of internet and social media services. “From the point of security, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed. After that, a peace committee will be formed and discussions will be held on the next course of action. We request everyone to maintain peace and cooperate with us so that law and order is maintained throughout the region,” he said.

Officials said the measures were taken to ensure public safety and to prevent the spread of rumours.

ALSO READ | 'No official provision': Railways responds to NHRC notice over Halal-certified food in trains Western Range deputy inspector general of police Brijesh Rai said the incident began over a “suspicious food item” at an individual’s residence. “Following that, under the supervision of the SDPO, police reached the scene immediately and handled the situation very sensitively. Right after we received information about stone pelting, the Sundargarh SP reached the spot and dispersed people from both sides,” he said.

The police managed to de-escalate the situation quickly, which prevented any serious injuries, Rai said. One police officer was injured, while some civilians sustained minor injuries, he added. Police did not find any objectionable items at the individual’s residence, he said.